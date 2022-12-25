Several of the young players of the Argentina national teamchampion in the past World Cup Qatar 2022they responded in a great way in the tournament of the FIFA and the exposure they had has caused them to be among the most sought after during the winter market in Europe.

Examples of this are Enzo Fernández and Alexis MacAllister, who were two of the World Cup revelations and now several large teams are “fighting” for their services. In the case of the second, the most recent rumors suggest that his fate could be in Spainspecifically in the capital Madrid.

According to the Daily Mail, the Atletico Madrid he has joined Arsenal and Tottenham in recent days as the clubs interested in the midfielder. The Colchoneros are members of Mac Allister’s companions, Rodrigo dePaulNahuel Molina and Angel Correaso it would be an advantage for the rojiblancos.

However, in the Brighton They will not let the player go easily, who has a contract until 2025 and with an option for one more. In past days, paul barberpresident of the English team, shared that they were aware that the midfielder would attract the attention of several clubs, so they would “try to protect him as best as possible.”

On the other hand, from Spain they have assured that the 24-year-old player is also on the radar of the Real Madrid and that the president merengue, Florentino Perezhas asked those in charge of scouting about the Argentine to analyze the possibility of signing him in this winter market.

The detail with the Merengues is that for now they have the midfield well covered. However, before a possible march of Toni Kroosand also with Luka Modric closer and closer to the farewell, the board is preparing for the need to renew the midfield and Mac Allister, together with Enzo Fernandezare two names that sound.