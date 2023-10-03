In the midst of the chaos that the Barcelona Soccer Club With the “Negreira case” a former player of the squad has come out to reveal something that the team’s fans may not like very much and that is that Kevin Prince Boateng has revealed that he was forced to say that Lionel Messi He was the best player in the world to be able to have minutes with the club in LaLiga.

In a recent interview for the “VIBE with FIVE” podcast, the forward who defends the colors of Ghana was honest and confessed that when he arrived at Barcelona he had to say that Messi was the best player he had seen, in order to gave minutes on the team. Although he assured that he did feel admiration for the Argentine, he did not think that he was the best in the world like Cristiano Ronaldo.

“I remember that when I arrived in Barcelona, ​​they asked me who was the best player in the world. I had to say it was Messi, I lied. It was one of the biggest lies of my life. Normally I tell the truth, but I lied because it was the only way to wear the Barcelona shirt and for them to let me play,” said the former player.

Kevin Prince Boateng arrived at Barcelona in 2019 | Photo: EFE

Boateng confesses that since he was a child he always leaned towards Real Madrid and that is why the player he supported was Cristiano Ronaldo. “I’m sorry for the Barcelona fans but I always supported Real Madrid when I was a teenager. I love Cristiano Ronaldo. But they told me I had to say that otherwise I wouldn’t play. Messi was the captain, but he didn’t talk much in the locker room” , seal

Although he had to lie for his own good and to be able to play, the reality is that Kevin Prince Boateng He did not have an important step at Barcelona where he only played in 4 games in 2019, after which he was loaned to the Fiorentina where he spent some time and then in recent months he announced his retirement from football.