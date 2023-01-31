Barcelona will finally be able to register Gavi as a first-team footballer. The judge number 10 of the mercantile of Barcelona ruled this Tuesday in favor of the culé team, after the entity chaired by Joan Laporta resorted to justice last Friday to be able to register the young player of just 18 years. In this way, he also proves Javier Tebas right, who considered that with this movement the Barça club was skipping the financial ‘fair play’.

“This is great news for us, one of the goals we set for ourselves in this market. He is a transcendental player for the team and I don’t see him changing airs, “Xavi assured this Tuesday when asked about Gavi, the star theme in the preview of the game against Betis. The young midfielder may already be signed up as a first-team player by Barcelona, ​​but his future, however, remains up in the air. LaLiga still has the option of appealing the judge’s ruling if he considers that the financial situation of the culé club does not allow the registration of the player with a first-team record, a perception that he already had in the previous transfer window.

Meanwhile, Gavi could already work this Wednesday as a first-team footballer and wear the number ‘6’ that Xavi already wore in his day and that the culé club has reserved for him. This point in the soap opera is reached after the footballer renewed last September until 2026 with a clause of one billion euros and after the departures of Gerard Piqué and Memphis Depay, two players with whom the Catalan entity intended lighten the wage bill and make room for the footballer from Los Palacios.