He former technical director of the Spain national team, Luis Enrique He was harshly criticized for his decisions regarding the call of some players for the Qatar World Cup 2022especially Alvaro Morata. Despite the fact that Morata has moved large amounts of money in transfers, his last seasons have not been very outstanding. Despite this, Luis Enrique decided to continue summoning him, which contributed to the questioning of his role as coach.

Speaking specifically of alvaro moratathe striker could be experiencing an important change in his sports career. Diego Simeonecoach of Atletico Madridis open to accepting his departure after the incorporation of the Dutch attacker Memphis DePay in January, who has shown great performance in his first months at the club.

alvaro morata has contract with the rojiblanco team until 2024but although has scored 10 goals in The league this season, Diego Simeone seems not to be convinced to continue counting on him.

Furthermore, the Atletico Madrid is aware that the transfer of alvaro morata could contribute €15 million to the club, which could be reinvested in one or more defensive additions, since the team’s rear line is its weakest point this season.