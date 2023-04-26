He real Madrid suffered a hard defeat before him Girona by 4-2which led technical director Carlo Ancelotti to lament the game “bad defensively” who signed his team. According to the Italian strategist, the key to success for the Meringue team It is the defensive commitment, since, if he has it, he would win all the games.

Carlo Ancelotti highlighted that his team has extraordinary quality that must be helped with this defensive commitment, and that in Montilivi they forgot about this aspect after several very good matches.

The coach of the Meringue team admitted that he real Madrid He was not forceful in the duels to avoid transitions and that, after the first two goals from Valentin Castellanos, the team tried to come back with individualities, but the individual level was lower than normal. In addition, he stressed that the team was “nervous” from the beginning and that the players were not “connected with each other.”

In addition, Carlo Ancelotti apologized to the fans and mentioned that the nine yellow cards received by Vinícius Jr are “too many for a player of these characteristics”.