He president of the real Madrid, Florentino Perez is paying special attention to a possible incorporation of Rayan Cherky in it summer transfer marketeither. In order to assess the impact that this incorporation, perez has consulted Karim Benzema, the club strikerabout your opinion about the french midfielder of the Lyon Olympics.

Rayan Cherky, a promising young French soccer player born in Lyon, is known for his dribbling skills, power, and one-on-one ability. With a contract ending in 16 monthsyes, your name has been in the crosshairs of the real Madrid for months. In a previous interviewdeclared his desire to play for the biggest club in the world and make football history.

Karim Benzema do not hesitate in your answer to Florentino Perez about Rayan Cherky. “Presi, it’s very good,” she said. The opinion of Benzema reflects the attention that cherky has generated within the club, which seeks a world power with only 19 years old.

Karim Benzema and Florentino Pérez, during the award ceremony at the FIFA Club World Cup AP

However, it is important to note that Rayan Cherky It’s also on the radar. Paris Saint-Germainhence Lyon Olympics He will do everything possible to keep it.