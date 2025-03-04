In recent months, LaLiga does not stop giving headlines, either with indiscriminate hunting against IPTV that broadcast football in pirate (although there are many more those affected and many have nothing to do with these broadcasts) or now that the Spanish Agency for Data Protection (AEPD) has imposed a fine of one million euros.

And it is that the agency led by Javier Tebas faces several legal fronts. Only yesterday, companies and users have filed a joint demand to request the nullity of the blockages that have occurred throughout the last month, because LaLiga’s way of acting was of doubtful legality and punished “righteous for sinners.”

And it seems that the problems are accumulating that organism, because we have just known The AEPD is demanding the National Professional Soccer League (LNFP) a pay a sanction of 1,000,000 euros for alleged offenses of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the Organic Law of Protection of Personal Data and guarantee of digital rights (LOPDGD).

The investigation focuses on The access control system to football stadiums implemented by the LNFP, which includes the use of biometric data of fansin a similar way to how companies make the daily registration of their employees. All this is because LaLiga and lower categories have adopted Biometric recognition systems for access to stadium animation standsas part of The fight against violence, racism, xenophobia and intolerance in sports.

However, The AEPD has received several complaints for the possible excess in the processing of personal data and the lack of compliance with article 9 of the GDPRwhich regulates the treatment of special data categories. For that reason, this agency requested a report on this system, but to its surprise, LaLiga washed her hands alluding that it was the responsibility of the Higher Sports Center (CSD).

In turn, the CSD said they had approved said system with the condition that Biometric access required the consent of the interested party, Thing that has not been done. Once this system was approved, several clubs began to establish it, and it was LaLiga became the supplier of the platform for this technology.

The problem is that the treatment of biometric data is considered a special data category and is subject to stricter requirements, and LaLig It is considered as responsible for their treatment.

From the AEPD they accuse the LNFP of Not having made a data protection impact evaluation (EIPD) adequate, just like Nor have they obtained the explicit consent of the amateurs for the processing of your biometric data nor have they guaranteed compliance with the principles of legality, loyalty and transparency in the processing of biometric data.

For all this They have proposed a sanction of one million euros to the LNFP and the obligation to implement new measures to guarantee compliance with the RGPD and the LOPDGDD. That said, The final resolution of the procedure will depend on the evidence and allegations which still has to present the LNFP.