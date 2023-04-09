Barcelona, ​​Spain.- The Spanishthrough a statement issued this Saturday after the defeat against Athletic by 1-2 in LaLiga, showed his “dissatisfaction and concern” about the arbitration criteria applied in his matches and named “especially” the “disparity of criteria” in the VAR.

The blue and white entity listed different episodes in which video arbitration, as indicated by the Catalan entity in the text, “different errors” were made that, in their opinion, have “significantly harmed” the club. Specifically, the Spanish highlighted the last two days: against Girona and against Athletic.

The parakeet statement pointed out that a penalty by Vinicius Souza was awarded against Girona that is not reviewed by the VAR “despite the fact that there is no punishable action.” Against Athletic, Espanyol regretted that the VAR annulled a goal due to an “unbelievable hand” by Joselu and that “the second card” was not shown to Dani García.

Espanyol players claiming the referee before Athletic / EFE

In addition to these two meetings, the Spanish He recalled, in detail, a list of matches in which, according to his criteria, he was harmed and in which he appreciates “uneven criteria” in the use of VAR: on matchday two against Rayo; in the seven against Valencia; in the eighteenth when facing Betis; and in the nineteenth against Almería.

The club’s spokesman, Joan Capdevila, criticized the situation in statements to the club’s media: “We feel totally harmed. We have two games in which we have to say enough is enough. It seems that they do not take us into account. Girona and today is a very rare thing. It’s time to raise your voice.”