He belgian striker Eden Hazard returned to the courts after an absence of 203 days in The leaguedisputing the last 25 minutes of the meeting between real Madrid and the Real Valladolid in it Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

The last time Eden Hazard played in The league It was on the fifth day, in the victory of the real Madrid about him Majorcaafter which his attitude and lack of participation in the match caused him to Carlo Ancelotti I didn’t take it into account.

Before that meeting, Eden Hazard He had received minutes in LaLiga in the first two days, although his last appearance in the domestic tournament was the 11 of September in front of Majorca. In total, she has participated in seven of the 43 matches of the real Madrid this season, including two games in the Champions League.

We recommend you read

Despite being greeted with whistles by the Madrid fans upon entering the field at 65 minutes, Eden Hazard showed a more active attitude in attacking the real Madrid and was close to scoring on one occasion, although he finally provided an assist on the last goal of the white team’s 6-0 win over Real Valladolid.