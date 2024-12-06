Matchday 19 of LaLiga EA Sports will begin this Tuesday, December 3 with an interesting clash between Mallorca – Barcelona and will end with the duel that faces

Real Valladolid and Real Betis. All the teams in the competition will measure their strength on the green in another exciting day of football.

He Barcelona has shown itself to be the strongest team in the tournament and occupies the leadership of LaLiga EA Sports. followed by

real Madrid,

Athletic and Athletic close the positions that give access to Champions League.

Besides,

Villarreal

occupies the position to compete in the next edition of Europa League

and

Majorca

the Conference League.

The most outstanding team

Barcelona is the leader of LaLiga EA Sports

At the bottom of the standings the fight for salvation continues.



Espanyol, Valencia and Real Valladolid are the three teams that occupy the hot part of the table, while



Leganés, Deportivo Alavés and Getafe

They continue fighting to avoid relegation spots to LaLiga EA Sports.

Among all the LaLiga EA Sports matches of the day, the following stand out:

Mallorca – Barcelona (7pm/ M+ LaLiga TV, M+ LaLiga TV 2, LaLiga TV Bar, M+ LaLiga TV UHD), Athletic – Real Madrid (9pm/ DAZN, DAZN LaLiga, LaLiga TV Bar, DAZN LaLiga 2, MAX) and Deportivo Alavés – Girona (00h/ ). Some matches that are especially attractive to the public and that mark the path of LaLiga EA Sports.

On this day of LaLiga EA Sports the results will be interesting, although above all the performance of all the teams and, especially, those fighting for the title, for European positions and for salvation.

Barcelona – Atlético,

Girona – Real Valladolid and Real Madrid – Seville.

Currently, the Barcelona is the team that stands out the most on an offensive level for being the team with the most goals scored and, on the contrary, the Real Valladolid has the dubious honor of being the team with the most goals against so far in the competition.





Pichichi

R. Lewandowski is the leader of LaLiga EA Sports

On an individual level, the LaLiga EA Sports stars continue to show their quality day after day. Among the players he has shone especially on the green R. Lewandowskiwhich is the pichichi or top scorer of the tournament and

Lamine Yamal as the tournament’s top assistant.