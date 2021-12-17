The alarms were going off on Sunday when Oblak and Koke woke up with a fever, but decided to play the derby. Three days later Modric and Marcelo jumped as positive, a curious thing to say the least. Behind them, Lunin, Asensio, Bale, Rodrygo and Davide Ancelotti too … And we are waiting to know the new tests that may be positive.
In the environment of the Madrid fans there is much talk about a possible cancellation of the match. If both Madrid and Cádiz players are in danger, obviously the game should not be played, the health of the players and their families comes first, but if not, Real Madrid should go out and play onto the pitch at the Bernabéu with whatever he has.
Let’s remember that about a year ago, in the group stage of the Champions League, Shakhtar appeared in Valdebebas with seven professionals in their call. The Madrid fans did not complain about it, they thought it was going to be a walk and therefore we did not hear anything about postponing the match. The reality is that Shakhtar beat Madrid, leaving an unfortunate image of Zidane’s team at that time. And now are many Madridistas asking to postpone the match?
Real Madrid is the largest entity in the world of football and has a very good quarry from which they can shoot to play the game. If nobody’s health is at risk, the game must be played.
#LaLiga #suspending #Real #Madrid #Cádiz
Leave a Reply