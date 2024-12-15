The green and white team, which has not won in the championship since the end of October, visits Villarreal



12/15/2024



Updated at 07:04h.





Penultimate day of the First Division before the break in the calendar for Christmas. The time has come to see if the Real Betis extends the value of the draw with Barcelona in the match eight days ago at the Benito Villamarín stadium. The image…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only