Through the usual informative note that LaLiga published on its official website after each day, it has been announced that two songs dedicated to Biris North during the course of the Seville-Valencia last Saturday have been reported to the Anti-Violence Commission and the Competition Committee of the RFEF.

The League specifies that in the 62nd minute of the aforementioned match, “a group of local fans, located in Gol Norte Sectors N11, N12, N20, N21B and N22B, sang the chant in a choral and coordinated manner for approximately 20 seconds. ‘Forza Biris, ale ale ale’». In addition, he adds that “in the 75th minute of the match, a group of local fans, located in Gol Norte Sectors N11, N12, N20, N21B and N22B, sang the chant in a choral and coordinated manner for approximately 20 seconds. ‘Ilari, lari, eh, they are the Biris of Gol Norte, the heart of Nervión’».

LaLiga compiles in the writing the songs that it understands that “incite violence or have insulting or intolerant content”. The Biris Norte group was classified as violent by the CSD and the Ministry of the Interior, which would now motivate LaLiga’s complaint.