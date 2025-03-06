Although the noise around Vinícius has decreased significantly for several days, racist attacks against the Brazilian footballer of Real Madrid have not completely disappeared. The latter occurred in the Semifinal Ida Meeting of the Copa del Rey between Real Sociedad and the White team on February 26.

LaLiga has denounced this Thursday to Ertzaintza to those responsible for insults and racist gestures against the striker in the match played at the Anoeta stadium after collecting the necessary evidence to verify their existence and their authorship.

The employer of the clubs has used the Analysis of images and a lip reading expertisewith which he has managed to identify those responsible for those hate actions.

Monkey gestures

In a video that was published on social networks, an amateur of the Real Sociedad made, with Vinícius just a few meters and looking at the Madrid player, Mono’s gesture, while seeking that word.









“LaLiga continues like this, firm in its purpose of eradicating any manifestation of hatred of our football environment,” said this agency in its official statement.