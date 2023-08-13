Nasser Al-Khelaifi during the presentation of Luis Enrique as the new PSG coach. AFP7 via Europa Press (AFP7 via Europa Press)

LaLiga announced this Saturday that it has denounced PSG before the European Commission, considering that its financing mechanisms “generate a serious distortion in the internal market of the European Union (EU)”. The Spanish football association considers that the Parisian club “has received foreign subsidies from the State of Qatar, which has allowed it to improve its competitive position and generate significant distortions in several national and EU markets,” it explains in its statement.

In Brussels, the European Executive has confirmed having received the demand, which according to a spokeswoman is being “assessed”, although it has not wanted to comment further. There is no maximum period for the Commission to analyze the case, so the times that will follow the presentation of the complaint are unknown, which is not the first under this new regulation despite its recent entry into force, say community sources.

LaLiga understands that the financing of PSG, owned by the Qatar Sovereign Investment Fund, violates the Foreign Subsidies Regulation applicable from July 12, 2023. The regulation affects foreign subsidies granted by States outside the European Union to companies that carry out their economic activity in the internal market, including those that come from public companies controlled directly or indirectly by a State. LaLiga also points out that this even affects “those granted in the five-year period prior to the application of the aforementioned Regulation”, although this adds that the regulations are applicable only “when said subsidies distort the single market after the start of application of the Regulation”.

The employers argue that Qatar’s investments in PSG allow them to hire the best footballers and coaches, far beyond their possibilities in a normal scenario, and obtain income from sports sponsorships for figures that do not correspond to the market price.

It is unlikely that, when the Commission presented its proposed regulation, it had in mind that it would be used to settle disputes in the competitive and multi-billion dollar soccer market. In fact, when making its legislative plans public, in May 2021, the initiative was justified as a “key element of the EU Industrial Strategy (…) that establishes the right conditions for European industry to prosper.” In the midst of the post-pandemic, the Competition Commissioner, Margarethe Vestager, trusted that the regulations “will guarantee a level playing field in these difficult times, to support the recovery of the EU economy.”

LaLiga’s lawyers seem, however, to have seen a window of opportunity in this new European standard, which came into force in January, but has only been applicable since July 12. And, in addition to arguments regarding sports advantages and competitiveness, they add a commercial reasoning when considering that the Qatari subsidies “would also allow PSG to improve its competitive position in markets adjacent to the sports competition (for example, the marketing markets audiovisual competitions or the sponsorship market), thus determining an artificial increase in the value of the club in the market”.

In addition, the regulation does not make specific mention of applicable sectors, but seeks to “guarantee equal conditions in all economic activities in the Single Market with respect to foreign subsidies.” For this reason, the Commission stresses, “it applies equally to all sectors of the economy and to all companies active in the EU”.

The regulation allows the Commission both to initiate its own investigation and to respond to a demand in this regard, as LaLiga has now done. If it is concluded that there is a foreign subsidy that is distorting the single market, it is then necessary to weigh “its negative effects in terms of distortion with the positive effects on the development of the subsidized economic activity”. In the event that the negative effects outweigh the positive ones, Brussels can impose structural or non-structural corrective measures on companies, or accept them as commitments, in order to remedy the distortion (for example, transfer of certain assets or prohibition of certain conduct in the market). In principle, subsidies of less than €4 million over three years are considered likely to be non-distorting.

LaLiga, which has already carried out several actions in this direction, once again insists on pursuing the Parisian club’s way of operating, points out that this better sporting and economic positioning gives PSG an advantage in other aspects, such as when negotiating the audiovisual marketing of the competitions. “That is why LaLiga trusts that the European Commission, thanks to this new regulatory tool, will take the necessary measures to eliminate market distortions such as those described, which seriously harm the sports ecosystem,” the statement ended.

The complaint comes the same day that the signing of Barcelona striker Ousmane Dembélé by PSG for 50 million euros has been made official while the future of Mbappé remains unknown, determined to end his contract with the Parisian club.

