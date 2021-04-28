LaLiga filed 13 complaints for possible irregularities related to the integrity of the competition, according to Ser. Four of them, due to sports corruption when finding signs of matches rigged in Second B and Third division. And the other nine were filed for possible infractions of article 286 of the Penal Code and article 6 of the Gaming Law. According to this information, this season there are 18 investigations open: 14 for illegal gambling and four more for sports issues.

The Gambling Regulation Law prohibits participants in a sporting activity from placing bets within their own competition. Article 6.2 includes sections d), e) and f) of said prohibition referring to “athletes, coaches or other direct participants in the sporting event or activity on which the bet is made”. Said prohibition also extends to “the directors of the participating or organizing sports entities with respect to the sporting event or activity on which the bet is made; to the judges or referees who exercise their functions in the event or sporting activity on which the bet is made, as well as the people who resolve the appeals against the decisions of those ».

According to the Gambling Regulation Law, the infractions to the footballers who participate in bets will be of fines of up to 100,000 euros, although alleged match-fixing, being a criminal offense, can carry prison sentences, as regulated by article 286 bis of the Penal Code.

Footballers are advised, through the La Liga Integrity managers, that collaboration with criminal gambling fraud gangs can lead to prison sentences and deprivation of the federative license for two to five years and that “could sink their careers,” explain sources close to the clubs in the program ‘Què t’hi jugues!’ of Being in Catalonia. Specifically, LaLiga explains to athletes the administrative, disciplinary and criminal consequences for falling into sports corruption, and provides each player with a “guide to good practices”.