LaLiga has published its complaint for different chants heard at the Reale Arena stadium in San Sebastián during the dispute of the match between Real Sociedad and the Real Betis corresponding to the fifteenth day in the First Division and which ended with the result of 2-0. The body chaired by Javier Tebas has made its usual report after the matches and in it draws attention to insults heard against the green and white team and Marc Bartrawho was involved in an incident with a ball boy in the final stretch of the first half that was recriminated by the local stands.

In the full LaLiga report it is noted that “in minute 1 of the match, a group of local fans, located in the Fondo Sur Bajo stand (called Grada Aitor Zabaleta), sang in a choral and coordinated manner for approximately 12 seconds.” the chant «Whore Betis, Whore Betis eh»».

Regarding the insults to Bartra, there are up to three consecutive moments in the duel that are included in the LaLiga report: «In the 45th minute + 1 of the match, a group of local fans, located in the Fondo Sur Bajo stand (called Grada Aitor Zabaleta), sang in a choral and coordinated manner for approximately 20 seconds the chant “fool, fool”, directed at the visiting player Marc Bartra.

After this incident, two more occurred against the Catalan central defender: «In the 45th minute + 2 of the match, a group of local fans, located in the Fondo Sur Bajo stand (called the Aitor Zabaleta Stand), sang in a choral and coordinated manner during For approximately 25 seconds, the chant “Bartra subnormal, Bartra subnormal”, directed at the visiting player Marc Bartra.









«In the 45th minute + 3 of the match, a group of local fans, located in the Fondo Sur Bajo stands (called the Aitor Zabaleta Stand), sang in a choral and coordinated manner for approximately 25 seconds the chant “Bartra subnormal, Bartra subnormal”, addressed to the visiting player Marc Bartra”, was the third.

Finally, the LaLiga informant points out that “in the 76th minute of the match, a group of local fans, located in the Fondo Sur Bajo stand (called Grada Aitor Zabaleta), sang in a choral and coordinated manner for approximately 8 seconds the chant “Whore Spain and whore national team””.