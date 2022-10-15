Vallecano Ray and Getafe they tied goalless Madrid derby that could opt for the side of the Vallecano team, which wasted in the second half a penalty taken by the Argentine Oscar Trejo and that he managed to stop with a good stretch David Soriaon the Matchday 9 of the 2022-2023 season of The league of Spain.

The Raysupported by his fans, who almost filled the Vallecas Stadiumtook the reins of the encounter with the territorial possession that marked Oscar Valentine Y Santi Comesana and trying to take the initiative at the pace set Oscar Trejoauthentic engine of the set of Andoni Iraola.

Getafe, with their usual line of five behind, left the initiative to their rival until they found their opportunity, which reached 25 minutes when Damian Suarez He put a center from the right that the Serbian Nemanja Maksimovic finished off with a header inside the area that Stole Dimitrievsky he cleared with the palm of his hand to corner.

That was the clearest opportunity of the first part because the domain of the Vallecano Ray did not translate into excessive approaches to the goal of David Soriawho lived the first half very comfortably, quite the opposite of the second, in which he saved his team at 52 minutes when he stopped a penalty to Trejo after a handball from Fabrizio Angileri within the area.