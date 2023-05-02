He real Madrid performed his second and last training before the match against Real society of Matchday 33 of the 2022-2023 season of LaLigain which he had the novelty of the Austrian defender David Alaba, who recovered from an injury suffered in the triceps surae of his right leg in the match against Chelsea on April 18.

david praises trained with the group for first time after being sidelined for 25 days and missing seven games due to a similar injury suffered on January 9. His recovery has been faster this time and he could have minutes in the game against the Real society to pick up the pace for the final of Copa del Rey against Osasuna and for the first leg of the semifinals of the Champions League against him Manchester Cityin which the Brazilian Eder Militao will be low due to sanction.

The Brazilian central defender did not train with the group this Monday, along with the Uruguayan Fede Valverdeand aim to rest in the match against the Real society. In addition, the Brazilian striker Vinicius Jr He also did not participate in the session due to a penalty for accumulating yellow cards, while the Croatian Luka modric and the French Ferland Mendy they are recovering from hamstring and soleus injuries in their left leg, respectively.

Faced with these absences, the Italian technical director Carlo Ancelotti was attended by four players from the Castilethe first subsidiary of real Madrid: Peter Frederick, Noel, Javi Villar and Nico Paz.