After several weeks of doubts about Dani Olmo’s registration in La Ligathe Barcelona signing was finally registered at the beginning of the week and played his first match in his new colours on Tuesday. However, his registration is only valid until a certain date, communicated by the Spanish league.
This summer, FC Barcelona has been rather discreet in terms of signing new players. Youngster Pau Victor has officially joined the Blaugrana after being loaned to the reserve team by Girona last season. Dani Olmo is the big signing of the summer in Catalonia. The top scorer of the last European Championship, who arrived for 55 million euros, had to wait several weeks before signing up for La Liga and making his debut with his new team last Tuesday.
However, the attacking midfielder’s registration will not last long. Sports World The latter will only be valid until December 31. At the beginning of 2025, the Blaugrana must re-register the European champion in La Liga in order to be able to count on him at the end of the season. Barcelona’s leaders will have time this time to anticipate this situation and will surely do what is necessary to immediately register their star signing of this summer.
Dani Olmo is currently part of Hansi Flick’s squad until 31 December. The player already made his debut as a starter in the previous match against Real Valladolid, where the Blaugrana team was far superior to its rival, dealing them a 7-0 final score. After a brilliant start on Tuesday at Rayo Vallecano’s turf (1-2), the Spaniard once again had a great game against the Valladolid team, scoring again.
#LaLiga #confirms #date #Dani #Olmo #longer #play #Barcelona
Leave a Reply