Beyond the fact that he demonstrates his best virtues when attacking, it is a fact that Kevin Álvarez is América’s best footballer in the entire lower zone of the team. His signing this summer has been a complete success on the part of the top brass of the Coapa nest team, remembering that his arrival at the club was negotiated directly by the club’s owner, Mr. Emilio Azcárraga.
Kevin has responded to that vote of confidence, a vote of confidence of more than 10 million dollars from América with an outstanding sporting level, which has even led him back to the ranks of the Mexican National Team. Now, the great presence of the right-back has opened the market again for the 24-year-old player, who, according to information from journalist Ekrem Konur, is in the sights of Spanish football.
Although the source does not specify the interested team, it does indicate that a LaLiga team is closely following Álvarez’s work and is preparing an offer of around 9 million euros.
This amount is a little less than what América paid Pachuca according to the current exchange rate for the signing of the right back in this same winter market. Those from Coapa promised him the ease of leaving for Europe and the national team when it came to signing. It seems that in a couple of months since their arrival in the country’s capital as a whole, both options will reach their tables and there is a good chance that they will come to fruition.
