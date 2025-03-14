A new LaLiga day is about to begin, and this not only means that the leadership of the competition is at stake, but another hunting against the platforms and IPTV that broadcast football in a pirate.

Almost a month ago since LaLiga has taken seriously to end this problem, but as you have surely found outthe way in which they are acting is not adequate or at least the expected by an organism that seeks to comply with the law.

This is because although it is clear that piracy is not right, how the body led by Javier Thebas is fighting is either and in fact they have already been denounced jointly by several companies and users who have been affected by the blocks of the ISP, Because LaLiga is massively blocking and without thoroughly analyzing if that page they are pulling is broadcasting football in an irregular way.

This has reached a level that nTotally legitimate Egyptians and that have nothing to do with football or the website of the Royal Spanish Academy have suffered connection problems or even the impossibility of accessing the web because of LaLiga and its blockages.

More and more people and companies have been planted against the modus operandi of that body, because as we said, LaLiga obtained the court order to block websites with the condition that “they should not generate any damage to third parties”, which they are not fulfillingand therefore they will have to change the approach.

And it seems, LaLiga has already decided how she is going to do it. There are several media that report that Thebes have opted for carry out selective blockages, instead of massiveand for this LaLiga It will focus on the parties that will potentially have more follow -up, and that therefore they will surely be the ones that have the most pirates and websites.

In this way, they can mitigate the collateral damage of the blockages and focus their efforts on the most spectators. Therefore if you are a follower of the Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, ​​Atlético de Madrid, Athletic de Bilbao or Sevilla And you see football in pirate from this weekend you will have it even more complicated.

For example, this weekend LaLiga will have your eyes on Atlético de Madrid- FC Barcelona on Sunday, and possibly Real Madrid- Villareal CF on Saturday. And although This new strategy is somewhat softer with respect to the previous onesand very surely will reduce the number of affected people who did not commit any illegality, We will have to see if the problem is solved.