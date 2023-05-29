He Valencia tied 2-2 with Espanyol de Barcelona in the match of the Matchday 37 of the 2022-2023 season of LaLiga on the court of mestallawhere racist acts were condemned. Diego López scored at 38′ and Samuel Lino put the second at 90’+3; by the parakeetsCésar Montes scored at 40′ and Martin Brathwaite at 50′.

From the start of the game, the players from the youth academy Valencia They were decisive. Diego López and Javi Guerra tried shots from outside the area, the latter growing as the minutes progressed.

He Valencia he found the goal through his insistence. A cross from the left wing was not cleared correctly by goalkeeper Pacheco and Diego López scored without difficulties at 38′. While the local fans were still celebrating the goal, the Spanish achieved the tie with an excellent header from the Mexican center-back Cesar Montes. It was his first shot between the three sticks, at 40 ‘.

In the second half, Luis García decided to make Braithwaite enter for Nico, sending a clear message to his players that the draw was not serving them. Espanyol came out much more offensive and, after five minutes, the recently entered Braithwaite took advantage of a poor clearance from Mamardashvili to score 1-2.

Samuel Lino spoiled the victory of the Periquitos AFP

Valencia was affected by nerves, while the parakeets chose to play as little as possible, since they had achieved their objective and time was passing in their favor; However, when they least expected it, a cross from Gayá found Lino, who scored in the 93rd minute and sentenced and condemned the Espanyol to Second Division.