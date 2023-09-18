Cesar Montes He was called up and made the starter with the Almeria after the FIFA date break. The Mexican played the entire game in his team’s defeat against the Villarreal which puts them in serious trouble for staying in LaLiga. The “Cachorro” comes from the Second Division of Spain after being relegated with the Espanyol from Barcelona Last season.

The Mexican center back arrived at Almería on the last day of the transfer market in Europe, but has not seen action until now since there was no action in that stretch of the tournament. Now in his first start he showed himself in much of the game with confidence and good play, although the

Villarreal’s tying goal has been “attributed” to César Montes because after a bad clearance the score fell.

The match was started by Almería winning with a goal from Sergio Akieme Rodríguez at 44′ and when it was thought that it could be a calm duel, the locals found the tie, which was derived from the play of Cesar Montes that did not clear well and left Gerard Moreno free for the tie just one minute later to make it 1-1 at 45′.

And everything seemed like it would be a distribution of points but in the 90+4′ it appeared Alexsander Sorloth who made it 2-1 for the “Yellow Submarine” to take advantage of the Almería team and leave them in serious problems for the rest of the season.

Almería with relegation problems

César Montes has started another fight to avoid relegation. They experienced this last season with Espanyol but they lost it, now they start in last place in LaLiga with 5 games played, 4 losses and 1 draw for the only point in the tournament. If the championship ended today they would be relegated as the worst team.

Fortunately for them, being able to leave that area still depends on them, since they are only 3 points away from being able to leave it. In this fight there is also The Palms where to be a Mexican player like Julian Araujo. They will have the next match until Saturday, September 23 to face Valencia on Matchday 6.