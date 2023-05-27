The Brazilian forward of Real MadridVinicius Jr. he will continue to be absent and will miss his second consecutive gamethis time in front of Seville in it Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium. technical director Carlo Ancelotti confirmed that his absence is not due to protecting the player after the racist acts that he has faced in other Spanish stadiums.

Carlo Ancelotti Clarified that Vinicius Jr “He doesn’t travel because he can’t play, just that”. The Brazilian attacker continues to deal with a pain in the kneewhich prevents him from being available for the encounter.

The merengue coach stressed that the inability to play is due to injury, regardless of whether the game is at home or away. The hope is that he can return for the last game of LaLiga against him. Athletic Club.

In addition to Vinicius Jr, Carlo Ancelotti confirmed the absences of Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio in the match against Sevilla. Despite these losses up front, the strategist assured that they will form a competitive team with quality players to seek victory.