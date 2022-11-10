The technical director of real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti recognized a slump in French Aurélien Tchouaméni after his injury and the improvement of Marco Asensio, of whom he explained “he has been the best in recent games”, highlighting his strong character in times of difficulty.

“Marco has been the best in the last matcheshas given his important contribution with assists, with work, has had a strong character in moments of difficulty and is a well deserved award what he’s doing on the pitch,” said Carlo Ancelotti at a press conference.

“A Tchouameni Lately he has lacked a bit of continuity, he has had an injury that has slowed down his good moment. Like all youngsters he has to learn to improve his positioning. We have seen a player with Kroos and one without. They are two players who do not look alike. Toni’s presence helps him”, he analyzed.

Carlo Ancelotti considered that the last matches were not good EFE

Despite the draw on loan against Girona in the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium and defeat, the first in The league of the season 2022-2323in Vallecasthe balance of Carlo Ancelotti of the first third of the season it was positive.

“Even though the last matches They are not good and they disappoint us, the last two especially, and that in the last section we have not done well, the first one has been very good”, he valued.