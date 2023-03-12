Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti became the third technical director of the real Madrid in reaching 100 wins in The league in 139 led parties. With an impressive winning percentage of the 72%, ancelotti joins Miguel Munoz and Zinedine Zidane on this historical distinction. Although he has won just one title in three full seasons,

With 156 wins in total, Carlo Ancelotti is close to the number of Zidane (172), although it is still far from the 357 victories for Miguel Muñoz. Also, last season ancelotti he became the first coach to conquer the big five Europe leagues.

The German midfielder Toni Kroos also had a special day in the match against Spanish, as he celebrated his 400th game with Real Madrid. The club president, Florentino Perez, presented him with a commemorative jersey after the match. Since his arrival at the club in 2014, Kroos has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the world and has been part of a legendary midfielder with casemiro and Luka modric.

He has won numerous titles with the real Madridincluding four Champions Leagues, three leagues, five Club World Cups, four European Super Cups andtThree Spanish Super Cups. With 400 matches played, Toni Kroos is the player born in Germany with more matches in the real Madrid, beating Uli Stielike and Sami Khedira. He is also the sixth foreigner in the club’s history, behind Karim Benzema, Marcelo, Robert Carlos, Luka modric and Cristiano Ronaldo.