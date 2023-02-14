He technical director of the real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti appeared at a press conference before the pending meeting of the Matchday 21 of the 2022-2023 season of The league against Elchewhich will be played on Wednesday at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium after being postponed due to the team’s involvement in the Club World Cupwhich resulted in his victory last weekend.

Carlo Ancelotti He expressed that the team is doing well after the tournament and that they hope to enjoy the title obtained with the fans. In addition, issues related to the renewal of Karim Benzema and the future of Toni Kroos in the club.

Besides, Carlo Ancelotti stated that the legends of real Madridas Karim BenzemaThey should stay on the team. Although he did not confirm the renewal of Toni Krooshe mentioned that he has a feeling it could happen.

Regarding the need for a striker, “Carletto” indicated that it is an opinion and that they have Benzema, who, although not young, will be with the team next year. The coach added that the team is focused on The league and the return of the Champions Leagueand that this is not the time to think about the long-term future.