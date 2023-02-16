He technical director from Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti praised Daniel Ceballos, who is in his last year of contract, for making the most of the minutes they are giving him. The Spanish midfielder started in the win over Elche and received recognition from the fans at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. ancelotti also appreciated the contribution of Marco Asensiowho scored the first goal of the game, although the coach explained that his future at the club is not a concern for him at the moment.

Carlo Ancelotti explained that he decided to rest Aurelien Tchouameni and place to david praises as left side in the match against Elche, since the Austrian has more experience in that position. Furthermore, the Italian strategist emphasized that he would not settle for 3-0 and that every moment of the game is an opportunity to improve the physical condition of the team.

About the next game against him Liverpool“Carletto” declared that he trusts his players and their ability to face high-level matches. The coach also declined to comment on a possible payment of the Barcelona to a former vice president of Technical Committee of Referees.

Carlo Ancelotti also talked about the difference between playing with Rodrygo either Vinicius Jr.and how it handles substitutions of Luka modric and Toni Kroos. The Croatian is an untouchable player for him, but the season is very demanding and he has to rotate players to avoid injuries and fatigue. Modric and Kroos They are important, even when they play from the bench, since they can contribute goals to the team. ancelotti he joked about whether players would agree to this strategy.