There is never a dull moment in the rivalry between Real Madrid and Barcelona and it will certainly be fascinating to see who emerges victorious in the 2023/24 season.
After a couple of bad seasons by what we are used to, Barça is back and won the 2022/23 League title. That being said, there are clear weaknesses in the team and their summer, once again, will not be easy.
As for Real Madrid, they had a very poor league campaign and were humiliated by Manchester City in the Champions League semi-finals. However, he won the Copa del Rey, he has just added Jude Bellingham to his ranks and he also needs to replace Karim Benzema.
Below, let’s take a look at Real and Barcelona’s first six La Liga matches for next season as we look at who could take the lead and take the lead early on.
At this point in the preseason, it is very difficult to read the calendars, since there is still a lot of work to solve during the summer.
This is the case for Spain at the moment, after a relegation battle that included a remarkably large number of different teams, as well as some teams considered a priori too big to be fighting for not losing the category. This is demonstrated by the fact that Valencia and Sevilla, especially the former, were real candidates for relegation at some points of the season.
In general, it seems that FC Barcelona has a balanced set of games, but not excessively difficult to start with. Barcelona’s first six rivals occupied 15th, 14th, 5th, 7th, 6th and 13th places in the table last season.
The Catalans begin with a trip to Getafe ahead of their first home match against Cádiz. The objective will be to have six points on the scoreboard before the tough away game against Villarreal.
The visit to Osasuna could be very difficult again, as it was last season, and welcoming Real Betis is never an easy task. The first six games are completed with Celta Vigo at the Camp Nou, a team that was dragged into the fight for relegation last season, but could be much better in this 2023/24 campaign.
|
Date
|
Game
|
08/13/2023
|
Getafe vs FC Barcelona
|
08/20/2023
|
FC Barcelona vs Cadiz
|
08/27/2023
|
Villarreal vs FC Barcelona
|
09/03/2023
|
Osasuna vs FC Barcelona
|
09/17/2023
|
FC Barcelona vs. Real Betis
|
09/24/2023
|
Celtic Vigo vs FC Barcelona
It would be fair to say that Real Madrid have a tougher set of games to start the campaign and they are well aware that Barcelona cannot take the lead too soon.
Carlo Ancelotti’s team begins the campaign in San Mamés, in the Athletic Club field, a stadium that no team likes to visit. Athletic finished the season in eighth position, but they are always a team to keep in mind, especially in their stadium.
Next, they will face Almería also at home, which represents a good opportunity to get a victory if they do not get it in Bilbao. Almería only avoided relegation by one point last season.
Barcelona and Real Madrid share two rivals in the first six days, since Ancelotti’s men visit Celta de Vigo. The sky-blue team did not have a good season in 2022/23, but could be a stronger team in a few months. The first home game of the season for the Whites is a Madrid derby against Getafe, which should be a fairly straightforward task.
The first six games for Real Madrid are rounded off with a home match against a very talented Real Sociedad side that always makes a splash and then the Madrid derby at the home of Atlético Madrid. It is quite early for such an important game, and given their good end to the previous campaign, the rojiblancos will be confident that they have a chance of winning the League this season.
|
Date
|
Game
|
08/13/2023
|
Athletic Club vs. Real Madrid
|
08/20/2023
|
Almeria vs. Real Madrid
|
08/27/2023
|
Celtic Vigo vs Real Madrid
|
09/03/2023
|
Real Madrid vs. Getafe
|
09/17/2023
|
Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad
|
09/24/2023
|
Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid
In general, Real Madrid and Barcelona will look for six wins each in the first six games to start with, as both start each season believing they will win La Liga.
That said, with games against Athletic Club, Villarreal and Atlético Madrid, it will be more impressive if Real Madrid are ahead or level with Barcelona after six games than the other way around.
