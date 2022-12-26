finished the World Cup Qatar 2022, the transfer market activity began in Europe and rumors and speculation do not stop circulating. In Spain, one of the clubs that could have a lot of activity in the coming days is Atletico Madridwhich prepares for the march of one of its figures.

This Sunday the transfer of Matheus Cunha to Wolverhampton in the premier league. The Brazilian went on loan until the end of the season, but if he complies with certain clauses, he will be linked with Wolves until 2027, according to the newspaper Marca.

The South American attacker could be added joao felix, who according to Cadena SER, is one of the players that could come out in the winter market. The same source pointed out that the mattress board is already prepared to look for a replacement in case the sale of the Portuguese materializes.

to leave Felix, alvaro morataAntoine Griezmann and Ángel Correa would be the only forwards that he would have at his disposal Diego Simeone. The coach has insisted that he wants to have four attackers, above all he wants to have one who can fit into the role of a pure 9.

Therefore, with the near €50 million who entered through Cunha, and what they could win with Félix, the Colchoneros would bet on Borja Iglesias. The 29-year-old attacker has a contract with the Betis until June 2026, but the rojiblanco team hopes that they could negotiate for him if necessary.

Cadena SER assured that the footballer likes the idea of ​​reaching the Atletico Madrid, so there would be no problem for them to settle between the player and the club. Only the negotiations between the two teams would be missing. But for this to happen, Félix’s departure will first have to be confirmed, otherwise Borja will stay with the Béticos.