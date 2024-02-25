Seville, Spain.- The Spanish LaLiga match between Real Betis Balompié and Athletic Club was temporarily suspended in the Benito Villamarín stadium because the standard bearer, Guadalupe Porras Ayusocollided with one of the television cameras that were on the field of play.

The assistant referee He had to leave the game to immediately go to the hospital after starting to bleed from a incised-contused wound of large dimensions on her face, which made her lose consciousness.

The accident happened in the thirteenth minute, coinciding with the scoring of the team's first goal. Real Betis Balompié in charge of Ezequiel Avila.

The referee In his role of running to the center of the field as established by the rules of the game, he hit himself in the head with a camera that was placed in his work area.

Referee started bleeding from a blow to the head

Guadalupe Porras Ayuso She was stunned as a result of the violent blow and the emergency services removed her on a stretcher to be taken to the nearest hospital.

According to several reports from Spain, Guadalupe Porras Ayuso He underwent an intervention to saturate the wound on his face as well as various tests to check his state of health.

Message from Real Betis to assistant referee

The linesman had to be replaced by the fourth referee of the match, leading to a 3-1 score in favor of the Real Betis Balompié to add 42 points in the 2023-24 season of The Spanish league; he Athletic Club He is 49.

