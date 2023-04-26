After his victory over the Atletico MadridBarcelona prepares to face the Vallecano Ray hoping to continue on his way to title of The league. Rayo, for its part, is looking for a victory that will allow it to ensure its permanence in First division. In the first round of the season, Rayo got a tie against him Barcelona in it Camp Nou, which gave them confidence for the rest of the championship. The technical director of Barcelona, Xavi He is taking things easy and his strategy is to go game by game to secure the title.

He Barcelona currently has an 11 point advantage over his closest rival, the real Madridwith only eight days remaining in the season. The next matches against Ray and the Betis they could be key to the title race. Xavi will be able to count on two important players, Frenkie de Jong and Pedri Gonzalez, who will allow the team to have more versatility. However, the team will suffer the loss of Sergio Busquets, who will be suspended in the game against Rayo. De Jong could take his position in midfield, along with Pedri and Gavi, or Kessie could be an option.

In the front, Robert Lewandowski and raphinha are safe, while third place could go to ferran torres either Ansu Fati. Torres had a good performance in the match against the Atletico Madrid, scoring the only goal of the match. In defense, Christensen is still injured, so Marcos Alonso could repeat as Araujo’s companion. Kounde would act as a right back and Balde would be the winger on the left, although Xavi could decide to give minutes to Jordi Alba.

We recommend you read

On the other hand, the Vallecano Ray seeks to surprise and beat the Barcelona, as he did last season; however, they will not have the Colombian striker Radamel Falcao, who is injured. the midfielder Santi Comesaña he will also be unavailable due to suspension, and will be replaced by Senegalese international Pathé Ciss. Lightning coach Andoni Iraola recovers to the central Alejandro Catena and to the extreme alvaro garcia, who were absent in the last matchday due to suspension. The main doubt is in the attack, since Raul De Tomas He has yet to score a goal since his debut in January, and his place in the eleven could be taken by Sergio Camello.