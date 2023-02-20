Spain.- The arrival of Xavi Hernandez to the Barcelona It was one of the successes of the board and it is that the former player knew what the team needed and he provided it from day one and that has been seen because they have gone from less to more to the point that today they are fighting for titles again . In view of this, plans have been initiated to concretize the renewal with the team.

It has recently been revealed that the high command of Barcelona are more than happy with what Xavi has done and for this reason they want it to continue to be extended for a long time and the most sensible thing is that they have already requested its renewal and to continue creating their project that they think could be very successful if they let it work more.

According to Sport, a Spanish outlet, the board has already confirmed that they are very happy with what Xavi has done and that they do not see Barcelona without him or at least for a long time. For this reason, his short-term plans are for his contract to be renewed and for him to give them more titles, especially hoping that for the following season he can already make them shine in the Champions League.

At the moment Hernández has a current contract with Barcelona until June 2024 but it is expected that its extension will soon become a reality. Even so, it has been revealed that for now they have not given the green light to signing his contract, there is talk that they will wait for the LaLiga tournament where the leaders are going to finish so that they can now do the formal paperwork and sign their renewal.

We recommend you read

Xavi arrived at Barcelona in the month of November 2021 in one of the darkest moments of the team, being left out of all competitions and with a debacle due to the actions of the departure of Lionel Messi that hit the club hard for many months.