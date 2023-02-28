After an intense investigation weeks ago, the Permanent Commission of the State Commission against Violence, Racism, Xenophobia and Intolerance in Sport has announced the punishment for the fan who launched racist offenses at Vinicius in a match between the Real Madrid and Majorca.

The Commission, meeting today in the Superior Sports Councilhas issued the following statement:

“Fine of 4,000 eurosand prohibition of access to sports venues for a period of 12 months, to an individual who was identified as the author of the racist insults made against the Real Madrid player Vinícius Junior in the RCD Malllorca-Real Madrid CF match, held on February 5th”.

With this sanction, it is made clear that it exceeds the one that the National Police Corps he wanted to impose on the fan, since it was a three thousand euro fine and only a six-month ban from stadiums in Spanish football.

In addition, said Commission has declared the LaLiga match between Barcelona and Real Madrid to be held on March 19 as ‘High risk’.

With this punishment, the Spanish league wants to set a precedent against the racist acts that have occurred on a very daily basis this season in its days, something that is being tried to eradicate definitively in each of the sports buildings in Spain.