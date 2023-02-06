He Atletico Madrid is looking for reinforcements for next season with the aim of advancing in the Champions League. One of the players on his priority list is N’Golo Kanté, the midfielder for Chelsea who has suffered from physical problems recently.

With his contract with Chelsea winning in June, his continuity in the English club is uncertain, which opens the possibility for the athletic to buy it at zero cost.

However, it will not be easy for him. Athleticsince the Barcelonahe real Madrid and the Turin Juventus are also interested in N’Golo Kante.

With a world championship with the France national teamto his credit, his future is up in the air and the moment of truth is drawing near for him. Atletico Madrid in his search for the player.



