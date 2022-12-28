Madrid, Spain.- The last game of the year for the Real Madridthe first after the break for the World Cup in Qatar 2022, is an opportunity for the Spanish Marco Asensio and Dani Ceballos show that they deserve the renewal of a contract that ends at the end of this campaign and that allows them, from January 1, to negotiate with the club they consider appropriate.

Four months after their names were protagonists of the white team market and they finally stayed, midfielder and winger come back to the fore with their future in the air. The renewal has not come for any and, with the contract ending on June 30, his future seems to be far from continuing to wear white.

Daniel Ceballos He has only played 209 minutes so far this season, and everything indicates that this Friday against Valladolid he will enjoy his third title of the course while Betis reappears on the scene. He already did it strongly last summer, postulating himself as the favorite destination for a man from Utrera who has never hidden his love for the green and white colours, going to Benito Villamarín’s box on several occasions.

Dani Ceballos during a match with Real Madrid in LaLiga/EFE

However, for the moment, there is no clear next step and the most immediate is to respond in the field to the confidence that has always been given ancelotti despite the enormous competition he has in midfield.

The Italian has always pondered the professionalism of ceballos and his good work with the ball, that magic that he has in his boots. For this reason, he sided with him to convince him to stay last summer, although for the next, the story, due to the lack of minutes, could end differently.

It was a busy summer market also for Asensio. Troubled start to the season, with the Italian coach not counting on him and making the situation regarding the footballer public. He was looking for a way out and until his future was resolved he was not going to put him on the pitch.

A dilemma caused by his contract. One year after the end of the year and with no renewal offer on the table, the third top scorer of the Real Madrid in 2021-2022 -12 goals- he was close to packing his bags. But he stayed and his performance has been up and down.

The worst moment, when he did not have minutes against Mallorca at the beginning of September and showed his anger with Ancelotti on the bench. The goalscoring explosion of the Uruguayan Fede Valverde playing on the right wing and a Rodrygo Goes who acted on said side while replacing Benzema closed the doors.

Only 426 minutes in total, with three goals, three assists and four starts, but three of them at the key moment, before Luis Enrique gave the list for the World Cup, in which Asensio entered and ended up starting in three of the four games, playing as a false ‘9’. A role that, with the return of Benzema, he will not have, for the moment, at Real Madrid, but it will be, except for surprise, in the game against Valladolid this Friday.

“Hopefully the renewal can be given,” he said in September after the turbulent summer, but this, for the moment, has not arrived and, like Ceballos, both will be free to negotiate their destiny from January 1 and will have in José Zorrilla the opportunity to claim.