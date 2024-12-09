Match corresponding to the last day of the first round



12/09/2024



Updated at 9:04 p.m.





LaLiga has announced the schedules corresponding to the last day of the first round of the championship. The match Valladolid – Betis It is scheduled for Saturday, January 11, starting at 4:15 p.m. Of course, please note that the schedules of the day are subject to modification based on the pairings of the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey.

Precisely this Monday the previous round was drawn. Betis will face the round of 32 match of the tournament at home against the Huesca on a date yet to be confirmed between January 3, 4 and 5.

Until the Christmas break arrives, the team coached by Manuel Pellegrini still has two games corresponding to the First Division championship. This Sunday, starting at 6:30 p.m., Villarreal-Betis is scheduled for matchday 17 of LaLiga.

And just one week later, Sunday the 22nd (9:00 p.m.), Betis – Rayo Vallecano corresponding to matchday 18 of the championship.