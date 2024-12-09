Match corresponding to the last day of the first round



12/09/2024



Updated at 8:26 p.m.





LaLiga has announced the schedules corresponding to the last day of the first round of the championship. The match Seville – Valencia It is scheduled for Saturday, January 11, starting at 9:00 p.m. Of course, please note that the schedules of the day are subject to modification based on the pairings of the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey.

Precisely this Monday the previous round was drawn. Sevilla will face Almería in the round of 32 match of the tournament on a date yet to be confirmed between January 3, 4 and 5.

Until the Christmas break arrives, the team coached by García Pimienta still has two matches corresponding to the First Division championship. This Saturday, December 14 (6:30 p.m.), against Celta at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán stadium.

And for eight days later, at the Santiago Bernabéu (4:15 p.m.), Real Madrid – Seville is scheduled.