In an interview for the Diario Marca, Andres GuardadoMexican end of the Real Betis from LaLiga Spainrevealed that once his career as a professional footballer comes to an end, he is very clear about what he wants to do, and that is to become a technical director.

“I am preparing to be a coach. I love it, I love the field, analyzing rivals, players, tactical schemes… I like it and I think that surely, after moving from the field, I will very possibly look for opportunities on the bench“, he commented for Marca.

At 36, Guardado has seen activity in a total of 16 games so far this season in Spain with Betis, starting 9 as a starter, scoring once, and also adding an assist for goal.

your time is running out

In the same way, the 5-time World Cup player with the Mexican National Team knows that his time in professional soccer is getting closer to ending, revealing that he considers he has one more year left, either at Betis or somewhere else. .

“Yes, yes, I think I feel and I think that on the field you can see that, at least, I’m here for another year. By now, when you get to these ages, you go year by year. You are seeing how you are feeling, how you are seeing yourself on the field, if you can continue competing at the highest level, and today I can tell you with complete confidence that I feel strong to play another year at this level. Afterwards, we have to see what chances I have of staying here or going to another team, another league. But I’ll keep playing another year, at least for sureSaved added.

Recently Diego Cocca announced its first squad list for the Mexican National Team, with a view to the first tournament of the year, the Nations League from Concacaf, a list in which Andrés Guardado no longer appeared, which could have meant goodbye to a Mexican soccer legend.