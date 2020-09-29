A day after Madrid and two than the rest, Atlético, Barça and Sevilla finally appeared in the championship, that with the champion form the representation of our football in the Champions League. Three comfortable victories, in the case of Atlético with the stroke of euphoria caused by the appearance of Luis Suárez, whose presence instead of Morata clearly improves the squad, in other words with respect to the one who left. And as good news as that was the performance of João Félix, in the position in which he moves best. It seems that Cholo, finally, is encouraged to make an attacking and dominating team. And pieces have for it. Aspiring face, in short.

Then Sevilla passed by, returned from the arrimón that hit in Budapest. Rubiales’ determination against Mondays, from which he should get off, will force that every week of the Europa League happen to three teams this of splicing Thursday and Sunday. Lopetegui complained, but his team, which had left Bayern so battered that they lost 4-1 on the same day, had the gas to win in Cádiz in the final minutes. This team is so well set that despite the fact that it needs to improve the position of center forward (any of the three that Zidane has left over could be worth it) he also has the face of an aspirant. He has equipment for all four seasons.

Barça is an aspirant by nature, the same as Madrid, with or without VAR. Koeman debuted with a sensible lineup and with thoughtful changes that showed a squad. Ansu Fati is going like a rocket, Messi will get bored of being angry (it already started to happen to him in the second half of the game against Villarreal) and the team will forget the traumas of the summer. We only need to know what Koeman will do with Griezmann, who with Ansu Fati on the left and Messi with a false nine will have a difficult accommodation on the right. In any case, it seems that this time the LaLiga race starts with four, not two, as in recent years. That which we all win.