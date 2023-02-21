Madrid Spain.- Amancio Amaro Varela (La Coruña, 1939), former player and honorary president of the real Madrid and legend of Spanish soccer, passed away this morning at the age of 83, reported the white club.

“A benchmark for Real Madrid and current honorary president of our club, he was a Real Madrid player from 1962 to 1976. Throughout those 14 seasons he played 471 games, scored 155 goals and became one of the great legends of our team” , recalls in a statement the club chaired by Florentino Pérez.

With a “Hasta siempre Amancio”, the real Madrid of a player who arrived at the Santiago Bernabéu in 1962 from Deportivo, with the stripes of having been the top scorer in the Second Division.

Burning chapel of former soccer player Amancio Amaro, who died this Tuesday at the age of 83, in the presidential box of the Santiago Bernabéu stadium/EFE

Amancio he won the sixth European Cup with Real Madrid, 9 Leagues and 3 Spanish Cups, in addition to being top scorer in 1969 and 1970, and was a full international on 42 occasions with the national team, with which he formed part of the team that He won the first European Championship in 1964 at the Santiago Bernabéu against the Soviet Union. That year he was third in the Ballon d’Or after Scotsman Denis Law and his good friend Luis Suárez.

He even participated with the FIFA world team that faced Brazil in the Maracana in 1968. The Galician winger, who retired in June 1976, was also an important man on the benches of the real Madridespecially at the head of the first subsidiary, Castilla, with which he won the Second Division championship in the 1983/84 campaign, a historic milestone, and with which he was considered the ‘father’ of the famous Quinta del Buitre.

His death occurs just over a year after the death of the previous honorary president of the entity of the Santiago BernabeuPaco Gento, with whom he shared many moments, including the 1966 continental title and in which the Galician opened the scoring in the win against Partizan, and a few months later after being unanimously elected for said honor at the Extraordinary General Assembly of the club held on October 2, 2022.

“This appointment is an honor. I am very excited. I can only thank everyone. My colleagues and friends Alfredo Di Stéfano and Paco Gento have been my predecessors and it is an honor to hold this position. Above any name there is always the team and that is the greatness of the club. This is the dream brooch to my career. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, ”he said then.

The news, which has caused a notable impact on Real Madrid and Spanish football, was received by the Real Madrid first team in Liverpool, where tonight they will face the German side Jurgen Klopp in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League.