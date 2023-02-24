the mexican coach Javier Aguirre has confirmed this Friday that his agent “is studying” the proposal that Mallorca has made for him to continue at the head of the technical direction of the Balearic club of LaLiga, a role he assumed in March 2022.

“My agent told me the other day that the club had made a proposal. He is studying it, I don’t want him to pass it on to me. He knows more or less what I want, not only financially, of course,” Aguirre explained at the press conference prior to Saturday’s game against Espanyol at the RCDE Stadium in Cornellà (Barcelona).

“I am very happy here, I have said it to the four winds, and well, let’s see what happens,” he said.

Javier Aguirre directing a Mallorca training session/@RCD_Mallorca

Javier Aguirre has directed the Majorca in 31 games in LaLiga, in which he has added 44 points, since he came to the bench to replace Luis García Plaza, now the coach of Deportivo Alavés.

After avoiding relegation to Segunda in a dramatic final phase of The league last year, the “Basque” Aguirre It has placed the Balearic team in eighth position in the table with 31 points, that is, it is closer to the European places than to relegation.

“Of those 31 games so far, I think we have done more things with the ball. It is the deficit that we had in relation to the previous games”, he pointed out. aguirrewho assured that reaching the figure of 42 points (mathematical salvation) is not an essential requirement to continue on the Majorcan bench.

“We have not talked about points for my renewal,” emphasized the Mallorca coach.