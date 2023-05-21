After a week of celebrations for the title of The leaguehe Barcelona had a discreet game and lost against the Real society in it Camp Nou when falling 1-2, according to the technical director Xavi. At the press conference after the match, Xavi recognized that it was normal to have a low performance and praised the defense of the opposing teamconsidering that his victory was deserved.

Xavi highlighted that his players did not have a clear objective in the match, unlike the Real societywho is fighting to secure a place in the next Champions League. The Blaugrana strategist stressed that the rival’s need was decisive in the result.

After the game, the culé team celebrated the title of The league and Sergio Busquets received the trophy from the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales. Xavi expressed his pride in being Barcelona coach and recognized the effort of the president Joan Laporta and managers to achieve success.

As for the next three inconsequential games that Barcelona has left, Xavi assured that his team will be competitive and will seek to winhighlighting the game on Tuesday against Valladolid.