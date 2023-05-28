After the defeat of Seville before him real Madridthe technical director of the Andalusian team, José Luis Mendilibar highlighted the importance of the next meeting in Budapest against Romein the Europa League finaldescribing it as “the crowning game of the season”.

Jose Luis Mendilibar He expressed his wish that the team can rest and recover properly to present itself in the best possible conditions in Budapest. He stressed that it will be a confrontation between two teams that failed to qualify for European competitions in their respective leagues, so everything is at stake. He added that both teams are eager to win the title..

Referring to the match against Real Madrid, José Luis Mendilibar commented that it ended unfavorably for Sevilla with the expulsion of Marcos Acuña. Although the team had seventy good minutes, they failed to hit any of the two scoring chances. The coach recognized that it would have been beneficial to end the game with different feelings from a mental point of view.

Besides, Jose Luis Mendilibar also mentioned the accumulation of expulsions in recent games and pointed out that it is necessary to reflect and correct this situation. He acknowledged that the team must take responsibility and not place all the blame on the referee.