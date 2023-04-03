He technical director from Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti is confident that his players are ready to look for a comeback in the classic of the semifinals of the Copa del Rey in it Camp Nou in front of Barcelona. In a press conference after the victory of the real Madrid about him Real Valladolid by 6-0, ancelotti He stressed that the only thought on the team’s mind is to win on Wednesday.

Besides, Carlo Ancelotti He also talked about the beginning of the last section of the season 2022-2023 of LaLiga and compared the sensation of this year with that of last year, when they began the season suffering a lot. According to the Italian coach, the match against Real Valladolid It was very good, although at the beginning the team did not do well and suffered some chances from the opponent.

However, the success in attack was almost perfect, especially from the four forwards: Rodrygo Goes, Vinicius Jr, Marco Asensio and Karim Benzemawho scored a hat trick. Carlo Ancelotti He highlighted Benzema’s performance and pointed out that his work during the break has been excellent, which has allowed him to be in very good condition.

We recommend you read

In general, Carlo Ancelotti He was very satisfied with the performance of his team and highlighted the combination of movements and the mobility of the forwards. The strategist emphasized that the main objective of the real Madrid is to win on Wednesday in the Camp Nou and that their players are fully prepared to achieve it.