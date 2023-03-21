The front of the Atletico MadridMemphis Depay expressed his frustration in Twitter after the victory of the rojiblanco team against the Valencia. Despite the fact that the mattress team won the game and established itself in the third positionthe Dutch striker is not happy with his personal performance.

Although he was a starter in the match and tHe had two or three good chances to score or hurt the rival team, the Dutch attacker failed to make any chance in the final meters of the field, showing a certain lack of precision in his game.

On his Twitter account, Memphis DePay showed his dissatisfaction with his own performance in the match: “Happy with the 3 pointsbut damn, I have work to do!” Despite this, he also recognized the importance of the team’s victory and the good atmosphere generated by the fans in the stadium.

the match against Valencia It was a key victory for the Athleticwith Antoine Griezman, Yannick Carrasco and Thomas Lemar scoring the team’s goals. Although Depay could not contribute to the score, his self-criticism and his commitment to the team are a sign of his professionalism and his determination to improve his game in the future.