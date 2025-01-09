LaLiga has proceeded to change the schedule of several meetings of the day 20 from LaLiga EA Sports. One of the parties affected by these changes is the one that faces the Sevilla FC at the Montilivi stadium against Girona FC, which was initially scheduled for Sunday, January 19 at 9:00 p.m.

Well, the game in Catalan lands moves forward and finally the Girona-Seville will be played Saturday, January 18 at 2:00 p.m.. Sevilla FC, already eliminated from the Copa del Rey, will first play matchday 19 this Saturday, January 11, hosting Valencia CF at the Sánchez-Pizjuán, at 9:00 p.m.

Real Betis – Alavés (Saturday, January 18 at 6:30 p.m.), Celta – Athletic (Sunday, January 19 at 2:00 p.m.), Osasuna – Rayo (Sunday, January 19 at 6:30 p.m.) have also been modified on matchday 20. and Valencia – Real Sociedad (Sunday, January 19 at 9:00 p.m.).