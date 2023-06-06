The relationship between Barcelona and Leo Messi could not remain the way it did two summers ago. The Argentine knows that there is no better destination than Barcelona for him, nor Miami, nor Saudi Arabia. His environment loves Barcelona and the possibility of returning to where he was happy and helping the club of his life is worth more than all the money offered from other countries. Messi does not sign with Barcelona to earn money, he does it for the love of the shirt.
What is LaLiga’s position on the transfer of Messi to Barcelona?
LaLiga would have accepted the feasibility plan presented by FC Barcelona and has the ”OK” to continue with the registration of the Argentine, as reported by the journalist Verónica Brunati on her twitter account. The feasibility plan means presenting in LaLiga, in this case, a two-year project, where the club does not present losses. You can only have a positive income-loss balance.
Laporta and Jorge Messi met yesterday, and the father of the Argentine star confirmed what was an open secret. ”My son wants to wear the Barcelona shirt”. With this movement the president Joan Laporta hits the table and returns to bring hope to all the fans after spending a couple of bad seasons and the ‘Negreira Case’ broke out. At the moment there are no figures on how much he is going to earn, but what is known is that he is going to be an important man in Xavi’s schemes.
The Tarrassa coach is convinced that he can adapt to Leo, as he considers him the best footballer in the world and believes that he still has a lot to contribute to football. There is still no official date on when the return can be confirmed, but the date of June 15 should not pass. Time is Barcelona’s biggest enemy right now.
