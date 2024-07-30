The 2024/2025 LaLiga season is about to begin, and teams are in full swing to strengthen their squads and successfully face the new season. From the big teams like Real Madrid, who have surprised with the signing of Kylian Mbappé, to the newly promoted teams looking to consolidate their position in the top flight, all clubs are working hard to secure their objectives. Below, we analyse the key positions that each team needs to reinforce for the upcoming season.
Alavés urgently need a central defender following the departure of Rafa Marín. The priority is to find a replacement who can maintain the defensive level that led the team to a comfortable tenth place finish last season.
With Unai Simón injured, who will not return until Christmas, and Aguirrezabala’s discomfort, Athletic need a substitute goalkeeper capable of assuming responsibility during the first five months of the competition.
Atletico are faced with the urgency of signing a reliable centre-forward following the departures of Morata and Depay, and with Joao Felix out of the plans. The uncertainty over Samu Omorodion adds pressure to the need for a new goalscorer.
Barcelona are looking for a defensive midfielder who can fill the void left by Sergio Busquets. The trials with De Jong have not been satisfactory and the signing of Oriol Romeu has not yielded the expected results.
Although Celta do not need many reinforcements, improving their goalkeeping is a priority. Last year’s goalkeepers did not offer the necessary security, which complicated the fight for survival.
Newly promoted, Espanyol needs a more goal-scoring centre-forward to compete in the First Division and avoid the risk of immediate relegation.
The need for a centre forward at Getafe is obvious, so much so that the coach has protested by fielding centre-backs as forwards in pre-season. The sale of Jaime Mata has left a void that urgently needs to be filled.
Girona are looking for a quality midfielder to replace the sale of Aleix García and the possible departure of Iván Martín. The team has strengthened well, but this signing is key to maintaining the competitive level.
Las Palmas, although well reinforced, need a second quality striker to accompany McBurnie and form a dangerous offensive duo, thus aspiring to the top half of the table.
Recently promoted Leganés are in need of a quality midfielder. Financial difficulties have held back important signings, but the need for a player to raise the level in midfield is urgent.
Mallorca need a versatile winger who can cover both flanks, especially following Javi Llabrés’ injury. A role player could be crucial to maintaining competitive options throughout the season.
With the possible departure of David Garcia, Osasuna must strengthen its central defence. A competent substitute who can play 20-25 games would be an ideal solution to cover any eventuality.
Following Dimitrievski’s departure, Rayo Vallecano needs a goalkeeper of a similar level to maintain the defensive solidity that has characterised the team in recent seasons.
Betis need a left-back after the departures of Miranda and Abner. The signing of Perraud is not enough, and a second full-back is needed to secure the position.
Despite being the current European champions, Real Madrid need a centre-back. With Nacho’s departure and the risk of injuries to the starting eleven, a reinforcement in this position is crucial.
Real Sociedad need a reliable centre forward. Sadiq’s prolonged injury and Carlos Fernández’s inconsistency make it imperative to sign one who can guarantee goals and stability in attack.
Valladolid, faced with the possible departure of Monchu and the challenge of promotion, needs a reliable midfielder who can lead the team in the First Division.
Sevilla must sign a centre forward after the departures of Rafa Mir and En-Nesyri. A goalscorer to compete with Isaac Romero is essential to aspire to European positions.
Valencia need to improve their flanks. A quality winger is vital to return the team to the competitive levels it deserves, after a year of tactical tests.
Villarreal, after the departures of Jörgensen and Pepe Reina, find themselves without a goalkeeper. Signing a quality goalkeeper is an absolute priority to maintain their competitiveness in La Liga.
#LaLiga #Key #reinforcements #club
Leave a Reply